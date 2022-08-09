FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud.

An investigation through the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents.

Investigators determined 14 of the 39 claims had “evidence of misrepresentation of the situation.” The total payout Baumler received from these false claims was over $34,000.

Insurance fraud is a Class B felony and carries a maximum penalty of either 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.