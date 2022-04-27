On Wednesday, a Burleigh County judge denied Cassandra Black Elk‘s request to reduce her $25,000 bond.

Court documents say Black Elk was too intoxicated to watch over her child, who died at 3 weeks old in her care.

Earlier this month, she pleaded not guilty to those charges, and a bond for $25,000 was set and still stands.

In court Wednesday afternoon, KX News learned Black Elk was allowed to attend her baby’s funeral and went to a doctor’s appointment Wednesday as well.

Black Elk’s attorney told the court that she’s having a difficult time in jail, but she’s now taking medication and is looking into seeing a psychiatrist.

She’s scheduled to appear in court again on July 22 for a pretrial conference.