Charge amended for Minot man accused of child abuse

A Minot man accused of injuring a baby has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child neglect and has been sentenced to time already served in jail.

Phillip Boswell was initially accused of breaking the baby’s arm and causing a permanent disability. But after prosecutors admitted in court Wednesday that they can’t prove Boswell was the one who actually hurt her, his felony child abuse charge was amended to child neglect.

Boswell acknowledged he failed to take the baby to the hospital for treatment for up to nine days after the child was injured. Boswell was sentenced to 360 days in jail with all but the 56 days he already served suspended.