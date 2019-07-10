Charges Reduced for Former McKenzie County Sheriff’s Lieutenant

A former Lieutenant with the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department who was accused of driving drunk and causing serious bodily injury was sentenced at the end of June.

He was ultimately charged with a B Misdemeanor for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with blood alcohol content at or greater than .08.

44-year-old Russell Shahin was arrested in December after hitting a man walking along the street with his pick-up truck, on West Frontage Road in Williston.

He will serve a 360-day sentence of unsupervised probation.

He is also required to attend a Victim Impact Panel next week and submit to a chemical evaluation within 90 days.

