MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A chase started on Highway 83 and ended with a crash and a pursuit on foot.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s department, a chase began on Highway 83, south of Minot Monday night when a deputy was initiating a stop on a car for speeding, but the driver took off.

The driver led authorities to Highway 52, but two sheriff’s deputy cars and a highway patrol had set up spike strips.

The driver did hit one of those with the front passenger tire but kept going.

Eventually, the chase led into Minot onto 13th Street southeast, where the person crashed into a fence.

The 32-year-old man took off on foot but was apprehended by the K-9 unit.

Authorities say a juvenile was in the car the entire time, which was unknown to deputies.

The sheriff’s department says the man will be charged with DUI with a minor present, among other charges.

At this time, the department also says there were no injuries.