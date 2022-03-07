FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of stabbing a woman at least 10 times has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

The incident happened early Saturday morning after 56-year-old Fabian Henderson and another man went to the woman’s apartment to drink, according to court documents.

The complaint said an argument started when Henderson urinated on the floor of the woman’s bathroom, then became upset when the woman raised her voice.

Henderson began punching the woman before pulling out a knife and stabbing her in the face, shoulder, chest, arm, abdomen and back.

Officers found blood on the couch, floor, walls, and other parts of the apartment.

Henderson is also accused of stealing her phone.