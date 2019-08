The Mandan Police Department says they have located a person of interest in the Walmart stabbing incident on August 9th.

Hilario Flores has been located and at this time he is in custody on charges unrelated to the Walmart stabbing.

The Mandan Police Department wants to thank the public for the tips and information we received regarding Flores’ whereabouts.

Original Story: Assault at Mandan Walmart

Cont. Coverage: Suspect Photos in Mandan stabbing