Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — Four North Dakota men are accused of stealing more than $2.4 million worth of crude oil.

Michael Garcia, Mark McGregor, Darrell Merrell and Joseph Vandewalker are each charged in McKenzie County with felony counts of conspiracy to commit theft and dealing in stolen property.

Garcia also is charged with leading a criminal association.

Court documents state that Merrell and Vandewalker, both truck drivers, skimmed oil they were offloading at a facility by manipulating equipment such as transfer pumps during their deliveries.

They allegedly stored the oil in two tanks and later offloaded it and sold it.

Authorities say McGregor arranged pickup dates and details for the oil and Garcia was the “money link” for selling the oil and paying drivers.