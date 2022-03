Dacotah Hanson was found guilty on day two of a jury trial in Williams County.

Hanson, of Tioga, was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court documents say on Nov. 28, 2018, Hanson was recklessly driving his vehicle and that resulted in the death of his passenger, then he left the scene.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing will likely not happen until November.