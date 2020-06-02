Daycare provider in Carpio accused of child abuse, neglect, and assault

A Carpio woman faces three felony charges related to numerous accusations of wrongdoing at the daycare she operates.

According to court records, 34-year-old Sarah Babinchak is accused of child abuse, aggravated assault of a victim under age 12, and child neglect. She’s identified as the operator of Country Steps Daycare.

In an affidavit, police say a five-month-old boy was treated at a Fargo hospital in December of 2019 for a fractured skull, bleeding of the brain, and unnatural bruising.

The baby was regularly cared for at Country Steps Daycare, according to the child’s parents.

Police say they later received a phone call from another parent whose daughter told her that Babinchak “could not get [the five-month-old baby] to burp, got mad, and then threw him on the floor.”

Authorities say they interviewed several other parents of children who at some point attended Country Steps Daycare, and told police their children sometimes came home with facial bruises, scratches, and bloody noses.

Police say they found a long list of violations and safety hazards in Babinchak’s home when they executed a search warrant, including uncovered outlets, an unlocked gun with loose ammunition nearby, and excessively hot temperatures inside the house.

Babinchak made her initial appearance in North Central District Court Tuesday afternoon. Her next court date has not yet been set.

