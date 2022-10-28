DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m., the Divide County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding an individual that was found deceased in the 10300 block of 98th St NW.

According to a news release, upon further investigation, the Divide County Sheriff’s Office located a farmstead in the 9700 block of 103rd Ave NW that had been recently burned.

The individual has been sent to the North Dakota Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The name of the individual will be released after they notify the family.

The incident is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Divide County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Northwest Narcotics Task Force, The North Dakota State Fire Marshal Office, the Divide County Ambulance, and the Noonan Fire Department.