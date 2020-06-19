Dept. of Corrections orders closure of Rolette County Jail

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rolette County Sheriff Nathan Gustafson was ordered by the North Dakota Department of Corrections to close the county jail starting this Monday, June 22.

The order comes about two weeks after the June 4 death of a 19-year-old female inmate, which the Sheriff still does not have the autopsy results.

Gustafson told KX News this is a temporary closure order, but there is no date set on when the jail will re-open.

For the protection and safety of the inmates, he’s unable to say where or when the inmates will be transferred.

Gustafson added that he will be using this time to retrain his staff in order to better avoid and prevent future inmate deaths, as well as further training on what he calls “the overwhelming drug problem” in Rolette County.

A statement released by Gustafson reads that he “will be seeking [the] Department of Corrections assistance in making the improvements. I am grateful for the support I have received so far from my staff and from other county officials.”

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told KX News they have no comment, as the situation is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Pasta Local Peas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasta Local Peas"

Small Town Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Town Elections"

Mathern on Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mathern on Juneteenth"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Health Now App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Now App"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Space Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Concerns"

Hiring Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiring Update"

Summer Unplugged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Unplugged"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss