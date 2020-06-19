Dept. of Corrections orders closure of Rolette County Jail

Rolette County Sheriff Nathan Gustafson was ordered by the North Dakota Department of Corrections to close the county jail starting this Monday, June 22.



The order comes about two weeks after the June 4 death of a 19-year-old female inmate, which the Sheriff still does not have the autopsy results.



Gustafson told KX News this is a temporary closure order, but there is no date set on when the jail will re-open.

For the protection and safety of the inmates, he’s unable to say where or when the inmates will be transferred.



Gustafson added that he will be using this time to retrain his staff in order to better avoid and prevent future inmate deaths, as well as further training on what he calls “the overwhelming drug problem” in Rolette County.

A statement released by Gustafson reads that he “will be seeking [the] Department of Corrections assistance in making the improvements. I am grateful for the support I have received so far from my staff and from other county officials.”



The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told KX News they have no comment, as the situation is under investigation.