Dickinson man accused of raping woman he met at bar

A man from Dickinson could spend the rest of his life in prison on charges of raping a woman he met at a Bismarck bar in August.

According to court records, 25-year-old Colin Yarger is charged with two counts of class-AA-felony gross sexual imposition.

In an affidavit filed with South Central District Court, Mandan Police say they interviewed a 21-year-old woman who says she met Yarger at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Bismarck.

She told police he invited her onto a “party bus,” which took them back to a house in Mandan.

The victim said Yarger forcibly had sex with her, despite her attempts to leave and telling him “no” several times.

Yarger made his initial appearance in court Monday morning. Each charge of gross sexual imposition carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He’s being held in the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.