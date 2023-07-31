DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Dickinson man was arrested for a bunch of drug-related charges after police found an active methamphetamine lab in his residence.

According to a news release from the Dickinson Police Department, around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, Dickinson police and EMS were called to a residence in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West for a report of a possible overdose.

Medical aid was provided to a person at the address, but transportation to the hospital was not needed.

During the call, officers found evidence consistent with the manufacturing and sale of methamphetamine.

Agents with the Southwest Narcotics Task Force were called and got a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, agents found an active methamphetamine lab, nearly one pound of produced methamphetamine, a THC (marijuana) oil lab, 30 firearms, and other controlled substances.

A Bismarck team specializing in the collection and dismantling of clandestine labs was called to help in remediation efforts.

After the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Lidberg was arrested for an active meth lab and was taken into custody, he will be facing these charges in Southwest Judicial District Court:

Manufacturing a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a class B felony

Manufacturing a controlled substance – THC, a class C felony

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver – 50 grams or greater, a class A felony

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – LSD, a class B felony

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – psilocybin, a class B felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture – methamphetamine, a class C felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture – THC, a class C felony

Nobody was injured during the search.