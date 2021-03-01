Dickinson Police arrest man for physical obstruction of a government function, preventing arrest

Update: The headline has been changed to reflect Schillo’s charges.

Dickinson Police say they had to taser a “resistive subject” on Sunday afternoon after a neighbor dispute concerning a mailbox.

According to a press release, around 11:50 a.m., an officer was on patrol on South Main when an area resident flagged him down.

The resident claimed his neighbor, 44-year-old Justin Edward Schillo, was placing cigarettes in his mailbox. As the officer was speaking with the man, Schillo came outside and confronted the officer and reporting party.

Police say Schillo made a “vague threat” toward the reporting party, and the officer told Schillo to go inside his house, but he continued to interfere with the investigation.

Police arrested Schillo for physical obstruction of a government function, and say he resisted arrest causing the officer to deploy his taser. Backup officers arrived to help place Schillo in handcuffs.

Schillo is now charged with physical obstruction of a government function and preventing arrest.

Police say the officer was uninjured and Schillo sustained minor scrapes and abrasions.

