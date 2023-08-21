DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A 59-year-old Dickinson man, Randall Sam, was arrested after a brief manhunt on Friday, August 18, for a federal warrant involving sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, the Bismarck FBI field office contacted Dickinson Police with information regarding the whereabouts of Sam, who was wanted on federal charges of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child and Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor.

Patrol officers eventually located Sam at the Department of Motor Vehicles inside T-Rex Plaza where officers took him into custody.

Officers also contacted an individual traveling with Sam in the parking lot. 42-year-old Brandi Lee Goodbird, who also had a warrant for her arrest out of Burleigh County for drug-related offenses. During a search of her person, officers located illegal prescription pills in her possession, for which she was also arrested.

Both Sam and Goodbird were transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correction Center where they are being held at this time.