Dickinson Police arrest two after finding meth, loaded handguns, cash during traffic stop

Two Bakersfield, California residents are in custody after Dickinson Police found nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, Cory Garrett and Sarah Kyle were pulled over around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Garrett had an active warrant and was detained at the scene.

K9 Kalo conducted a sniff of the vehicle, resulting in a positive alert to narcotics. That’s when police found the methamphetamine, loaded handguns and cash.

Garrett and Kyle were both arrested and transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center. They were charged with possession and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm.

