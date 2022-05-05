Dickinson police are looking for a 32-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured a Killdeer woman on Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m., police say they received a call from CHI St. Alexius Hospital that a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the emergency room by a friend. After an investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 100 block of 7th Street E in Dickinson.

Police are now searching for Jorge Villazana as the alleged shooter. He’s described as Hispanic, 6′ 3″ with distinct neck tattoos. He has ties to Dickinson and Killdeer.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, with the charges of criminal attempt-murder, terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

The woman and Villazana know each other and while police say they don’t believe there’s an immediate danger to the public, they ask to be on the lookout for him.

Police say do not approach him as he may be armed and dangerous; instead, call 911 immediately.

The woman was treated for her injury and released from the hospital.