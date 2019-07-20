Dickinson Tire Slashing Spree

Police are Asking for Help

Dickinson Police received multiple reports of slashed tires this morning across the east side of town.

Officers say the area that seems to be impacted is east of 10th Avenue East and north of Villard Street. So far, about 15 to 20 vehicles and trailers reported their tires were slashed.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance. If you live in Dickinson, they ask that you check any surveillance video for suspicious activity during the overnight hours.

If you do wake up to find flat tires in or outside of this area, contact dispatch at 701-456-7762.

Badlands Crime Stoppers has the ability to take your information anonymously and possibly offer rewards for information leading to arrests of these perpetrators

Call or Text 701-840-6108 or email badlandscrimestoppers@gmail.com.