Documents unsealed in Bismarck murder

We’re learning about the murder of a Bismarck man after the court unseals the documents relating to the murder. 26-year-old Reonardo Alexis was shot to death in his apartment on Mapleton Ave in Bismarck on March 28th.

The suspects are Devante Evans and Kevin Hartson, both are charged with murder in Burleigh County Court. Evans also faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a dangerous weapon, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful possession of a firearm, and wearing masks during a criminal offense. The two men were arrested in the border town of Douglas, Arizona last week.

Burleigh County Court documents were sealed after warrants were issued for their arrest after Prosecutors claimed they were concerned the two men would destroy evidence and flee arrest.

Law Enforcement claims Kevin Hartson went to the apartment to pick up payment for marijuana.

A witness said after a scuffle broke out between the victim and Kevin Hartson that Devante Evans fired multiple times from an AR rifle. Four shell casings were recovered.

Both men are charged with AA felony murder punishable by up to life in prison.

Further court dates have not been set, both men are still in custody in Arizona.