Downtown Bismarck mural vandalized one day after artist scraps plans for another amid vandalism threats

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hours after a Bismarck artist withdrew plans to erect a mural of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the side of a building downtown, one of Shane Balkowitsch’s existing murals was vandalized.

Eggs were apparently thrown at “Liberty Trudges Through Injustice,” which hangs in an alley off 4th Street in downtown Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say they’re still reviewing reports, and will not have more information on the vandalism until Friday morning.

Balkowitsch pulled his application to put a 7-foot tall mural of Thunburg on the outside wall of a bakery because of threats of boycotts and vandalism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Downtown Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Mural"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Flower Shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shop"

Surrey Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Schools"

Wanted Man Shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Man Shot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

K9 VALENTINE

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 VALENTINE"

Firehouse caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firehouse caucus"

Ken Keller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ken Keller"

Century Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Hockey"

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge