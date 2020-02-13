Downtown Bismarck mural vandalized one day after artist scraps plans for another amid vandalism threats

Hours after a Bismarck artist withdrew plans to erect a mural of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the side of a building downtown, one of Shane Balkowitsch’s existing murals was vandalized.

Eggs were apparently thrown at “Liberty Trudges Through Injustice,” which hangs in an alley off 4th Street in downtown Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say they’re still reviewing reports, and will not have more information on the vandalism until Friday morning.

Balkowitsch pulled his application to put a 7-foot tall mural of Thunburg on the outside wall of a bakery because of threats of boycotts and vandalism.