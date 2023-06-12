DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Following a report of a 38-year-old man overdosing on fentanyl in Stark County, an investigation into the residence led to the seizing of over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the 650 block of 30th Ave SW in Stark County on June 9th around 3:48 p.m. for a report of a man overdosing on fentanyl. Upon arrival, first responders found the man unresponsive and successfully used lifesaving measures on the man and transported him to a local hospital for further treatment.

During the initial investigation of the residence, officers noticed multiple drug paraphernalia items and evidence that possibly related to the distribution of controlled substances. This prompted investigators to call the Southwest Narcotics Task Force to further investigate the residence.

Following a search by the task force and Stak County K9, a suspicious package was discovered that contained controlled substances including over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine as well as other items related to drug trafficking.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office noted that typical user amounts of methamphetamine vary from tenths of a gram to 3.5 grams with one gram typically being sold for $40-100 depending on the area and the source of the drugs.

At this time, the Southwest Narcotics Task Force has identified multiple suspects in the case and is actively working with local, state, and federal partners to investigate the case further. The names and any information about the suspects have not yet been shared at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.