THOMPSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people from Chicago were arrested for traveling with methamphetamine in their car near Thompson earlier this month.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on October 4, around 8:35 p.m., a state trooper made a routine traffic stop on I-29, one mile south of Thompson.

During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the Nissan Altima.

A search of the Altima led to the discovery of approximately 22.6 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside the spare tire.

30-year-old Julian Madrigal and 26-year-old Alexa Martinez, from Chicago, IL were arrested and charged federally with the following charges:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more).

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was assisted by Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force along with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $850,000.