BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Authorities seized roughly $840,000 worth of drugs Tuesday during a traffic stop on I-94 just east of Bismarck.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a rental car, believing there was probable cause for illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of about six pounds of methamphetamine and 8,000 counterfeit M-30 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl concealed inside the spare tire.

Two Glock pistols were located inside the engine compartment.

A 40-year-old, a 36-year-old, and a 44-year-old, all from Washington, were arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (500 grams or more), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (400 grams or more), possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting.

The 44-year-old was a federal fugitive from justice.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was assisted by the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force.