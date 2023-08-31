Corbin Swain (on the left) Isaac Ventura (on the right) (Photo Courtesy: Burleigh Morton Detention Center)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police have charged eight individuals with allegedly inciting and engaging in a riot that focused on assaulting an 18-year-old and his father in Bismarck early Wednesday morning.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred around 12:06 a.m. on August 30 when three individuals (Corbin Swain, Bismarck; Adam Ward, Bismarck; Matthew Brown, Bismarck), urged five other individuals to join them in walking to the 1100 block of University Drive in Bismarck and assaulting 18-year-old Isaac Ventura of Bismarck.

Police stated that the eight people walked several blocks and then gathered around Ventura and his father, who was also present, and began yelling at them in a violent manner. Ward and Brown then lunged at the father and attempted to assault him while Swain pepper sprayed Ventura in the face.

After police arrived and cleared up the situation, Swain stated that he had planned to assault Ventura at midnight for his birthday.

Police charged all eight individuals who were involved with the following:

Corbin Swain, Bismarck Inciting a Riot (Class C Felony) Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony) Terrorizing (Class C Felony) Engaging in a Riot (Class A Misdemeanor) Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)

Adam Ward, Bismarck Inciting a Riot (Class C Felony) Terrorizing (Class C Felony) Engaging in a Riot (Class A Misdemeanor) Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)

Matthew Brown, Bismarck Inciting a Riot (Class C Felony) Terrorizing (Class C Felony) Engaging in a Riot (Class A Misdemeanor) Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)

Angel Lafountain, Bismarck Engaging in a Riot (Class A Misdemeanor) Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)

Kasady Sumrall-Anderson, Bismarck Engaging in a Riot (Class A Misdemeanor) Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)



As for the other three individuals, they have not been formally charged at this time in the North Dakota Court System, but at the time of the incident were charged with Engaging in a Riot (Class A Misdemeanor).

Later that day however, police responded to the 700 block of South 12th Street regarding a terrorizing incident involving Ventura and a friend of Swain’s.

According to the affidavit, around 8:16 p.m., Ventura rode his bike up to an individual who is a friend of Swain’s, blocked his walking path with his bike, lifted up his shirt, and allegedly displayed a handgun. The individual shared with police that Ventura asked them to pass on the following message to Swain and his friends, “Don’t mess with me or I’ll shoot you.”

The individual stated that they were scared for their life and contacted the police.

Police then located Ventura riding his bike back to his home and attempted to pull him over, which led to Ventura speeding up, dumping his bike onto his yard, and fleeing into his home.

Ventura quickly came back out and was then placed under arrest for Terrorizing (Class C Felony) and Refusal to Halt (Class B Misdemeanor).

Ventura denied threatening anyone and denied having any weapons on him. After a quick search, police did not locate a weapon on Ventura. But he later admitted that he did have BB guns in a safe inside his home.

At this time Ventura and Swain are the only two of the individuals involved who are currently in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

A pretrial appearance is scheduled for Ventura today while Swain, along with Ward and Brown, have a felony trial scheduled for December 28, 2023.