FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Family members and activists are demanding the release of body camera video related to a fatal police shooting in Fargo last week.

About 50 people gathered Monday evening outside Fargo City Hall to press for the video’s release. Gary Netterville said the family has been given very little information about the death of his younger brother, Shane Netterville.

Fargo officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the department, shot Shane Netterville Friday after police responded to a report of people slumped over in a van.

Police say when they arrived and tried to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle began to travel directly toward officers and O’Brien fired.