FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of killing his girlfriend by causing her to tumble down a flight of stairs has been acquitted of murder and two others charges.

A jury on Thursday found 27-year-old Cody Plumlee not guilty of murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the December death of Kristen Knaus, of Fargo.

Plumlee was convicted of reckless driving, theft of property and giving false information to law enforcement.

Court documents show the altercation happened during an argument in early December that included the whereabouts of keys to a car they were sharing.

Plumlee allegedly pushed Knaus down the stairs after she struck him in the head with a frying pan. Knaus was hospitalized with serious injuries and died in late December.