FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A 42-year-old man was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for receipt and distribution of materials containing child pornography and possession of materials containing child pornography.

Jeffrey Lee Buckmeier was also given a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay $84,000 in restitution to the victims depicted in his pornography collection.

Buckmeier is a three-time convicted sex offender.

Back in January 2021, Kik reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded several files of child pornography to a group. An investigation identified the user as Buckmeier.

In August 2021, law enforcement searched Buckmeier’s home in Fargo.

An examination of the devices seized from the home revealed more than 11,000 images and 900 videos of child pornography, depicting children as young as three months old.

The investigation also revealed that Buckmeier used several social media platforms to communicate and trade child pornography.