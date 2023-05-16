FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Shawn Larkin, a 40-year-old from Fargo, has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison after pointing a loaded handgun at officers during a traffic stop in 2020.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the 2020 incident occurred after Fargo police stopped Larkin’s car because his license was suspended. Larkin became uncooperative and began fighting with police as they tried to take him into custody. He then pulled a loaded handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers who eventually subdued him and took him into custody.

Officers then found two loaded handgun magazines and multiple drugs and paraphernalia on Larkin and in his vehicle. Larkin was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to felony convictions for a 2001 theft in Wisconsin, a 2012 simple assault on a peace officer in Ward County, and a previous felon in possession of a firearm conviction prosecuted in the District of North Dakota in 2013.

Larkin will now serve a sentence of 57 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.