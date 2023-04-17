WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The father of Baby Willow, Shawn Wahl, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine on Friday, April 14.

Wahl is known for being the father of Baby Willow, the girl who had to be life-flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo after her mom picked her up from daycare after the baby was found unresponsive back in 2021. Doctors determined that she had symptoms of shaken baby syndrome, which resulted in permanent brain damage.

The daycare provider, Torrie Lynn Vader, was then arrested for child abuse and put on trial where she was found Not Guilty.

The Williston community donated through various GoFundMe accounts and other sources to help the Wahl family following the incident.

Wahl’s bond was set at $1,500 and he has since been released from Williams County Correctional Center. A court appearance for Wahl is scheduled for April 28.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as more information becomes available.