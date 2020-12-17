First called “Good Samaritan,” Driscoll man now charged with felony for shooting at suspected shoplifter’s truck

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

A man who police referred to on Monday as a “Good Samaritan” now faces felony charges for a shooting incident in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Bismarck.

Police say shots were fired in the parking lot Sunday afternoon. “Allegedly, a shoplifter left the store and a Good Samaritan attempted to stop the shoplifter,” Bismarck police said in an email to KX News Monday.

Authorities say the man from Driscoll, North Dakota shot at the tires of the suspected shoplifter’s truck as he tried to leave.

In an affidavit, police say further investigation led them to believe that his “actions of discharging a firearm within a crowded parking lot during normal business hours with bystanders nearby caused a substantial risk of bodily injury or death to another.”

On Wednesday, police issued a warrant for the man’s arrest and charged him with reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony. The charge against him carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

KX News Trending Stories