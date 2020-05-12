Five moose shot and killed near Dunseith; reward offered for information on poaching

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on a moose poaching incident that happened a few weeks ago in north central North Dakota.

The Game and Fish Department says five adult moose were shot and killed about six miles southwest of Dunseith. Officials say the poaching happened between April 25th and April 30th.

Three cows and two bulls were killed. One of those cows was pregnant with triplets, and “two calves were cut out of her,” according to Game and Fish officials.

The organization Report All Poachers is offering $2,000 for information that leads to a conviction.

You’re asked to call Report All Poachers at 701-328-9921, or Jonathan Tofteland at the Game and Fish Department at 701-201-0703 with any information.