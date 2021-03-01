Flasher man charged with continuous sexual abuse of child under 15

A Flasher man could spend life in prison if he’s found guilty of sexually abusing a child for a year.

Court documents show 38-year-old Benjamin Bercier Jr. is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a class AA felony. He made his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

According to an affidavit filed by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities interviewed a child under age 15 who said Bercier sexually assaulted her “two times a month for the last year.”

Bercier was taken into custody on Friday, February 26th, according to the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center JailTracker website. A judge set his bond at 10-thousand dollars.

If convicted of the class AA felony charge, Bercier faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.