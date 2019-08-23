Foot Pursuit in Mandan Leads to Arrest on Felony Warrants

A Mandan man is in custody after a foot chase in Mandan, just before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the Mandan Police Department, they were called to Cascade Apartments on 12th Avenue.

The building landlord told KX News he called officers after seeing two people smoking marijuana.

Earlier in the day, Mandan Police got a call from the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, asking them to help locate a man with felony warrants. One of the men the landlord called about, fit that description.

Mandan Officers found the suspect in a car in the apartment complex’s parking lot, and he fled on foot. But, police were able to arrest him within a few minutes.

The US Marshall’s Office Fugitive Taskforce was also on scene to assist.

Mandan Sergeant Nick Pynnonen shares, “If we were to only work by ourselves, it’d be difficult to do our jobs. But we can share information and intelligence; helping each other out, it makes it a lot easier to bring subjects into custody and to prevent crime.”

The car was towed from the scene as well.