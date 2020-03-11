Former charity employee to serve prison time for embezzlement

A Bismarck woman will spend 24 days in prison for stealing over $10,000 from a local charity organization.

Court records show that Kathryn Artlip reached a plea deal with prosecutors. She pleaded guilty to a class B felony theft charge in court Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Artlip was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail. She will be credited for six days already served. She is also required to pay over $11,000 in restitution and write a formal apology to Bisman Stiletto, the organization she admitted to stealing from.

According to case records, she was found to have stolen money from the group between September of 2016 and May of 2019, while she served as the organization’s treasurer.

