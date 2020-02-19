A former school counselor at Dunseith Day School is found guilty of sexual abuse of a child.
Roger Ricky Counts was found guilty of aggravated abuse of a child in a federal jury trial.
Counts was found guilty of abusing a boy under the age of 12 from May 2016 to June 2017. Federal court documents said Counts was also previously a foster parent. After the allegations came to light, Counts was removed from his position.
His sentencing is set for June 22.
Former Dunseith School Counselor Guilty of Sexual Abuse
