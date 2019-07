Two former nurses at Trinity Home Health and Hospice in Minot have been sentenced for stealing drugs from hospice patients.

April Beckler and Kim Kochel each received 3 years in jail.

The two Minot nurses pled guilty in May for the crimes that happened between December of 2012 and September of 2014.

Beckler and Kochel cannot hold nursing licenses while they are on 3 years of supervised probation following their release from jail.