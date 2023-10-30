FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Former North Dakota State University linebacker Nick DeLuca was arrested on October 19 after he attacked a Nebraska basketball player, Rienk Mast, while Mast was riding his scooter in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, they responded to the incident around 9:42 p.m. and found Mast on his back with DeLuca on top of him. Police were told that DeLuca was not provoked and simply attacked Mast who was riding a scooter.

Mast was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries while DeLuca was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors: Third-Degree Assault and Resisting Arrest.

DeLuca played for North Dakota State from 2013-2018 where he was a first-team All-American and was nominated for the Butkus Award twice during his time there.