LINTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Former Linton Public School teacher Jay Schmaltz was arrested at the end of the school year for allegedly stealing over $2,000 from a fundraiser the school was conducting.

According to the arresting affidavit, Schmaltz was conducting a fundraiser beginning in January 2023 in which students sold Ole and Lena’s Pizzas with proceeds of the sales going to the school. The fundraiser then ran until May 2023, which school officials noted was very odd for a fundraiser.

Schmaltz then turned in $6,414 in personal checks to the school that had been collected as part of the fundraiser, with no cash. School officials once again noted that this was very odd for a fundraiser.

When asked about why there was no cash from the fundraiser, Schmaltz allegedly gave various excuses before eventually admitting that he had $719 in cash, but had lost it. He also stated that he didn’t have any documentation from the fundraiser because he had already disposed of it.

According to the affidavit, school officials then reached out to the owner of Ole and Lena’s Pizza who was able to provide documentation that indicated that there should have been $8,749 collected.

School officials then confronted Schmaltz on the matter, where he confessed to taking the money and using it on personal expenditures, such as paying bills. He would also later turn in his resignation to the school board.

According to police, they then went to the school on June 12 and spoke with Schmaltz who couldn’t remember the exact dates which he misused the money and could not verify the exact amount of cash that he took. He did however state that “if the school said I took a sum, that’s the sum I took.”

Schmaltz was then arrested for Theft-Take-$1,000-$10,000 (Class C Felony) and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 11.