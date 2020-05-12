Fort Yates woman accused of causing fatal crash while on meth, wanted on homicide charge

Nearly a week after a crash that killed one person from Texas and injured another, felony charges have been brought against the Fort Yates woman accused of causing the crash.

Court records show a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Terri Kay Yellowhammer. She’s accused of criminal vehicular homicide, which is a class A felony, as well as three lesser charges.

According to a police affidavit and a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Yellowhammer was involved in a crash on Highway 1806 south of Mandan on May 6.

Authorities say she missed a curve in the road and began entering the ditch, then over-corrected and veered into the oncoming lane. Her vehicle collided with a truck carrying two people from Texas, Conan and Angela Magilke.

Both vehicles came to rest upside-down in a ditch. Authorities say Conan Magilke was pronounced dead at the scene. Angela Magilke and Yellowhammer were taken to a hospital in Bismarck with injuries.

Authorities say Yellowhammer admitted to having smoked methamphetamine the night before the crash. The affidavit says she told police she felt like she was driving through icy, windy conditions — but the responding officer said it was not windy, and the temperature at the time of the crash was above 60 degrees.

It was also determined that she had been driving with a suspended license.

Officials say Yellowhammer was arrested for driving under the influence after last week’s crash. On Tuesday, authorities brought additional charges against her: class A felony criminal vehicular homicide, class C felony criminal vehicular injury, class C felony reckless endangerment and class B misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. The most serious offense carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Court records also indicate additional open cases against Yellowhammer related to drug possession. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for those charges on June 22.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, she was not yet in custody on the new charges, according to court documents.