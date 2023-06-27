BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The full details from Sunday’s murder of 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein of Bismarck have been revealed.

According to the affidavit, police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment on Ohio Street in Bismarck around 11:47 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. A witness told officers that someone had been shot and that they had heard about three to four gunshots.

Upon arrival, police found Hohbein with a gunshot wound, laying in the living room of the apartment. She was quickly taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 9mm shell casing was also found in the apartment.

Investigators soon began to interview several juvenile witnesses who were present when the shooting occurred.

One in particular, a 15-year-old, shared that they originally had the handgun but had removed the magazine to show it was not loaded. They then stated that a 19-year-old Bismarck man named Corbin Lampert had grabbed the handgun from him and pointed it at Hohbein. The teen looked away and heard a gunshot. After turning back, the teen saw Lampert drop the gun and flee from the apartment.

An officer with the Bismarck Police Department shared with investigators that around 11:41 p.m. he had seen Lampert running south on 19th Street towards Shiloh Christian High School and kept looking over his shoulder as he was running.

The officer then detained Lampert for crossing the street illegally and began to speak with him. Lampert was nervous and hesitant to answer questions but was ultimately released by the officer. About five minutes later police began receiving calls about the shooting.

Another juvenile that was interviewed, a 16-year-old, shared that they were in the car that picked up Lampert on 19th Street and Divide Avenue around midnight. They described Lampert as frantic and that Lampert had told them that he “thought he killed somebody.” He also stated that he was stopped by the cops already so he thought he was “good.”

Lampert was later located by police and interviewed. He initially denied having been at the Ohio Street apartment on Sunday night, but over the course of the interview, he admitted to being there and being present at the time of the shooting.

He then stated that he had held the gun at one point but that the 15-year-old was the one that shot Hohbein.

Lampert was then arrested by police early Monday morning for the following charges:

Murder, Intentional, knowing, or with extreme indifference, Child victim (Class AA felony)

Unlawful possession of firearm-Felon or violent misdemeanor (Class C Felony)

The second charge is due to the fact that Lampert was convicted of Reckless Endangerment with Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony) back in July of 2022 when he tried to hit two women on 17th Street in Bismarck with his car. In November, Lampert changed his plea in the case and was given a deferred sentence and was put on supervised probation, prohibiting him from possessiong a firearm.

Lampert is currently being detained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.