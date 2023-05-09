MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The full details have been released from Sunday’s incident in Mandan where a reported aggravated assault led to a heavy police presence and stand-off.

According to the affidavit from Morton County, Mandan Police responded to a report of a woman that had been stabbed “all over” around 4:03 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the woman who had multiple injuries that appeared consistent with being stabbed.

The woman then told police that the injuries were from her neighbor, 51-year-old Mandan woman Sabrina Kraus. Kraus was visiting the woman’s house at the time and was asked to leave by the woman at one point, which upset Kraus and caused her to grab a pair of sewing sheers with the word “Ginger” on them from a table in the woman’s living room and begin attacking her.

Trying to defend herself, the woman attempted to use a firearm but was unsuccessful and the gun did not discharge. Kraus reportedly then grabbed a piece of wood and began striking the woman in the head with it. After Kraus finally stopped she left the residence and the woman then locked the door and called 911.

Officers observed that the woman had multiple visible injuries that included bleeding lacerations to her left eyebrow, right temple, right elbow, left shin, left knee, left thigh, left elbow, and left chest area. She also had visible swelling and bleeding to the right side of her head above her right ear, back of her head, and left side of her head near her temple. The woman was then taken to Sanford Hospital for her injuries.

Police then made contact with Kraus at her residence and attempted to have her come out. She refused and told police that she was “not afraid to use a firearm.”

Due to this claim, West Dakota SWAT was sent to the scene.

The apartment building was then evacuated for the safety of the residents and multiple blocks were shut down in order to secure a safe perimeter. This lasted about 3 hours according to the affidavit, and Kraus was eventually taken into custody by West Dakota SWAT.

After obtaining a search warrant for Kraus’ residence, officers found a pair of sewing sheers with the word “Ginger” on them in her bedroom. No other sewing supplies were located in the residence. A towel that appeared to have possible blood smear was located in the bathroom. No firearms were located in the residence.

Kraus is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Attempted Murder (Class A Felony)

Aggravated Assault (Class C Felony)

Reckless Endangerment (Class C Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class C Felony)

Preventing Arrest (Class C Felony)

Disorderly Conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)

A Class A Felony carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a $20,000 fine. A Class C Felony carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and $10,000 fine. A Class B Misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of 30 days’ imprisonment and up to a $1,500 fine.

Kraus’ bond is set at $50,000 with a preliminary hearing currently scheduled for June 12.