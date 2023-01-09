BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank.

According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood up and approached one of the bank tellers with a note which read, “Stay calm this is a robbery. Empty till into bag I have a gun.” Velazquez also handed the teller a plastic bag.

While the teller was getting the money, the suspect told the teller to “quit stalling” and “I don’t want to hurt anybody” and motioned as if to grab a gun from inside his jacket.

The teller stated that they did not specifically see the gun, but believed Velazquez had one and feared for their life and filled his plastic bag with 20’s and 10’s which added up to about $1,800.

Police stated that they used the bank’s surveillance system to identify Velazquez and to identify his white Pontiac Sunfire which he used to leave the area.

They then discovered that Velazquez was on Probation for another armed robbery that occurred in 2018 in Cass County. Speaking with his Probation Officer, police were informed that Velazquez was working at the Quality Inn Hotel, located directly south of the Wells Fargo Bank.

Using surveillance footage from the Quality Inn, police were able to observe Velazquez leaving work on Jan. 6 around 1:32 p.m. wearing most of the same clothes from the robbery.

Police were then able to locate Velazquez near his residence in Bismarck where he was driving his car and had a large amount of 20-dollar bills on his person as well as more money in his vehicle, some of which was still in a plastic bag that matched the description from the bank teller.

Velazquez is currently being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center on the charges of Armed Robbery, (Class-B Felony), and Terrorizing (Class-C Felony).