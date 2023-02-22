MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The full details have been released regarding the assault on Albert Granger by 34-year-old Minot resident Casey Vollmer that ultimately took Granger’s life at a Northwest Minot Hotel around 6:44 p.m. on February 17.

According to a police affidavit, officers responded to a call that a man had been assaulted on the southeast side of the Northwest Minot Hotel, where officers found the caller and Granger who was unconscious.

After calling paramedics to take Granger to Trinity Hospital, officers spoke with the caller who stated that they witnessed Vollmer assault Granger and that the two of them had been staying at the hotel. The caller then pulled up the live feed of the hotel’s camera system for officers.

According to the affidavit, the video showed Vollmer and Granger talking and walking out of the hotel around 6:37 p.m. After exiting the building, Vollmer then grabbed Granger, held him against the wall next to the door, and punched him several times in the face. Granger eventually began to slump to the ground with Vollmer continuing to punch him.

The assault finally concluded after Vollmer kicked Granger in what appeared to be the face three times. Vollmer then left the scene and returned to his room in the hotel.

According to the report, officers then got permission from Vollmer’s parole officer and a local judge to search the room he was staying in. An arrest warrant was also secured for Vollmer.

Officers noted that there appeared to be a streak of blood near the handle of the door of the room Vollmer was staying in and that despite numerous attempts to knock on the door and come out, Vollmer did not respond.

Officers then executed the search warrant around 10:54 p.m. and found Vollmer alone in the room, lying on his bed. He stated that he had “been sleeping.”

Upon searching the room, officers found blood spots on Vollmer’s t-shirt as well as on the door, on the cabinets beneath the sink, multiple rags with blood on them, and an orange sweatshirt (which Vollmer was wearing on the video) hidden behind the TV with multiple blood spots on it.

Vollmer was then arrested for Aggravated Assaulted (Class-C Felony) and taken to the Ward County Detention Center.

Days later, Trinity Hospital ICU staff reported that Albert Granger had died from the injuries sustained in Vollmer’s assault on February 19 at 10:03 p.m.

Vollmer was then charged with Murder with Extreme Indifference of an Adult Victim (Class-AA Felony). His preliminary hearing in court is set for March 30.