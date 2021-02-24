Game and Fish looking for information on elk poaching case near Keene

North Dakota Game and Fish are investigating after discovering an elk poaching case near Keene.

According to a Facebook post, two bull elk were shot and left in a field near the intersection of 40th St. NW and 109th Ave. NW, north of Keene, likely shot on the afternoon or evening of Feb. 17.

One of the bulls had its head removed, and was left intact. No meat was taken off of either animal.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Report All Poachers at 701-328-9921.

The post said individuals can remain anonymous if they chose and are eligible for a reward if a conviction is made based on information they provide.

