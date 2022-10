ARDOCH, N.D. (KXNET) — One person has serious injuries after crashing into a tree around 10:50 Thursday morning near Ardoch.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old man from Gilby was driving a GMC Sierra north on 26th Street NE when he entered the ditch and struck a tree.

The driver was pinned in the GMC and had to be extricated. He was then transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.