Gorman “Travelers” enter “not guilty” pleas in sweeping scam case

Two men accused of stealing millions of dollars from North Dakotans over several years in a transient merchant scam say they’re not guilty.

Sean Gorman and Bartley Gorman Jr. face a host of charges ranging from exploitation of vulnerable adults and construction fraud to attempted theft and illegal control of an enterprise.

Authorities say the men are associated with a group known as “Travelers,” and have taken advantage of vulnerable adults in at least three states.

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office says it can trace Sean Gorman’s name back to 2015. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the Gormans may have taken over $2 million before any charges were filed in 2019.

Sean Gorman pleaded ‘not guilty’ to two felony charges in January. He’s scheduled to stand trial on those charges on July 23rd.

On May 29th Sean Gorman pleaded ‘not guilty’ to five more felony charges, and Bartley Gorman Jr. entered two ‘not guilty’ pleas in the same case. A jury trial for the two men is scheduled for August 27th.