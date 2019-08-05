Grafton Man Flees Highway Patrol; Whereabouts Unknown

This evening close to 5:00, a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, for expired registration on US Highway 81 south of Grafton.

28-year-old Julio Mendoza fled the scene on foot after stopping his vehicle and went into a building associated with Campbell Farms.

The Highway Patrol and Walsh County law enforcement secured the scene and conducted a search of the building, but they were not able to find Mendoza.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Mendoza is a resident of Grafton and may be in that area.

Mendoza is NOT considered dangerous or a threat to public safety. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a red shirt.

If you have any information on Mendoza’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency. If you see him, Highway Patrol says, do not approach him, and call 9-11.