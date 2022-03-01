GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks man who was held at bay by two residents during a rural home invasion is charged with more than a dozen counts, including simple assault, reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

Joseph Espinoza is accused of breaking into a home between Grand Forks and Thompson before noon Sunday after he had earlier stolen a vehicle and crashed it.

He scuffled with a man and woman in the home before he was shot in the driveway by two Grand Forks County deputies.

Espinoza was treated for his injuries and transferred to jail.

He is also charged with criminal mischief, robbery, burglary, theft of a firearm, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.