GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks police officer suffered a broken arm during a struggle with a suspect who resisted arrest.

Authorities say the incident started about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers tried to pull over a 19-year-old Grand Forks man for running a stop sign.

After a short pursuit, the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot. He was eventually found hiding in a dumpster.

The man was handcuffed and placed in the squad car, where he became agitated and attempted to remove the cuffs.

Officer Luke Wentz’s arm was broken while trying to get him under control.

Wentz was treated and released at a local hospital. The suspect faces a half-dozen charges.